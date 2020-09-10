WWF Goodwill Ambassador Samar Khan harassed on Islamabad road

ISLAMABAD: Goodwill Ambassador for World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and an adventure athlete Samar Khan on Thursday claimed that she had been harassed on an Islamabad road by a motorcyclist, ARY NEWS reported.

The athlete took to Twitter to share the entire harassment episode.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Detailing the incident, she said that she was cycling in the middle of the capital of the country, Islamabad when an office going person on a motorcycle harassed her.

“He was carrying an office bag and slowed down his vehicle near my cycle,” she said adding that the man then groped her and patted her back multiple times.

Read More: Mother of two children gang-raped during robbery bid in Lahore

Samar Khan said that the man sped away after the incident as she tried to follow him on her cycle. “Since I was on a cycle, I lost his sight,” she said adding that she would have set an example out of that man if he would have been caught.

She further lamented over the behaviour of the passers-by and asked as to why such incidents are taken casually and people just move on without taking serious notice of such acts.

“Three to four people saw it happening but did nothing to stop it,” the WWF goodwill ambassador narrated.

Read More: Man who raped-murdered Marwah arrested, claim Karachi police

It is pertinent to mention here that the country is already in a state of shock after two incidents of rape were reported from Karachi and Lahore within a span of over a week.

A five-year-old girl Marwah was raped and then burned to death in Essa Nagri neighbourhood of Karachi while a woman was sexually harassed by two men as she was forced to stop by at Lahore motorway infront of her children.

Comments

comments