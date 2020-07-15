Xiaomi announces release of Redmi 9A in Pakistan
Global technology leader Xiaomi announced the release of Redmi 9A in Pakistan today.
This brand-new entry-level smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.53” Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience and a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phone.
Redmi 9A features MediaTek Helio G25, an octa-core gaming chipset, which allows for a smooth day-to-day operating experience. It also sports the AI-optimized 13MP rear camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations.
Retailing at PKR 14,599, Redmi 9A will be available for purchase online from Mistore.pk and Daraz.pk along with limited number bundle offer of Piston Basic Handsfree and also it will be available nationwide with pre-booking from 8th July, in which one Piston Basic Handsfree will be given free along with smartphone. Redmi 9A will be launched and available for sale from 15th July 9 PM.
Quick specs
DISPLAY: 6.53” HD+ Dot Drop display, 400 nit (typ) brightness, Color contrast ratio: 1500:1 (typ), TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, Reading mode
REAR CAMERA: 13MP main camera
FRONT CAMERA: 5MP front camera
DIMENSION: 164.9*77.07*9.0mm
PROCESSOR: MediaTek Helio G25, 12nm process technology, Octa-core CPU, up to 2.0 GHz
WEIGHT: 194g
SECURITY: Face Unlock
CHARGING: 5000mAh (typ) battery, Supports 10W charging, 10W in-box charger
NETWORK SUPPORT: Dual 4G standby
CONNECTIVITY: Micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack
SYSTEM: MIUI 12 based on Android 10
VARIANT: 2GB+32GB, Expandable storage up to 512GB
AVAILABLE COLOR: Granite Gray, Peacock Green, Sky Blue