Major revelations made in incident of MQM’s Yadgar-e-Shuhuda demolition

KARACHI: Major revelations have been made in the investigation of the incident of demolition of Yadgar-e-Shuada [monument] in Azizabad – Karachi as the responsible person turned out to be a terrorist of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The investigators from law enforcement agencies traced out the mastermind involved in the demolition of MQM’s monument in Azizabad area of Karachi.

Sources said that Ali Ghulam is responsible for the destruction of the monument, who is turned out to be a terrorist of MQM-L and currently residing in Malaysia. Investigators have also found clues of involvement of Indian prime intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the incident.

Sources revealed that Ali Ghulam is the head of the MQM-L’s target killing team, who had been given task by the MQM founder over receiving orders from Indian RAW which sought to increase tensions among Urdu speaking community.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had announced to reconstruct the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (martyrs’ monument), after it was destroyed by unidentified miscreants.

The MQM-P coordination committee led by its convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, leaders Amir Khan, Faisal Subzwari and others reached the martyrs’ monument in Azizabad area of the city to visit the destroyed place.

It is the responsibility of the state, government and city administration to find out the culprits involved in it, said the Federal Information Technology Minister Khalid Maqbool while talking to media at the monument.

“We have called for a new province and it could be possible that a depressed and a racist segment of the society could be behind this blatant act,” he said while flanked by other party leaders.

