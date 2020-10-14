So model-cum-actress Nimra Khan posted a video with friend Yashma Gill on Instagram which went viral and now the latter has responded after re-posting the video.

The ‘Qurban’ actress re-posted the video and revealed that the viral video- which received love from fans- was just one of her amateur takes on video-sharing app TikTok.

“For once I tried to be as good as Nimra Khan at making a TikTok video but I failed miserably !! Definitely not my cup of tea. However the video still came out funny,” wrote Yashma Gill as she re-posted the video.

The ladies are surely having fun and the comments on the post show that Nimra and Yashma’s fans too enjoyed the video as many termed it relaxing and the others showered praise on the duo.

