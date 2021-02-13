Yashraj Mukhate turns viral ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ video into hilarious remix

Pakistani influencer Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri horai hai’ video has gone international, thanks to Indian composer Yashraj Mukhate, who has remixed it into a hilariously catchy tune!

The viral video, originally uploaded by Islamabad-based Dananeer on her Instagram a week ago, has been taking Pakistani social media by storm ever since hitting the web with dozens of people putting their own spin on it, including celebs like Saba Qamar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | Content Creator 🇵🇰 (@dananeerr)



However, the biggest boost came from across the border when Mukhate, known for creating catchy tunes out of viral memes, decided to successfully cement Dananeer’s content as the official pawri anthem of 2021!

“Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai. (From today, I am not going to party, I will ‘pawri’ because party isn’t as fun as pawri),” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)



He then thanked people for bringing the viral meme to his attention and also gave a ‘huge shoutout to the pawri girl’ Dananeer.

The video has amassed a whopping 2.1 million views in the 18 hours since it was uploaded, with Bollywood star Siddarth Chaturvedi also leaving a comment: “You and I… it’s a Pawriiiiiiiiii!”

Comments

comments