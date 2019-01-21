Yasin Malik arrested by Indian police in Srinagar

KASHMIR: Indian police arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik and several hurriyat leaders on Monday in Srinagar, reported Radio Pakistan.

Malik was taken into custody from his residence in Maisuma area to prevent him from participating in programmes being held in connection with the 29th anniversary of Gaw Kadal massacre.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called for a complete shutdown in Gaw Kadal and adjacent areas.

The JRL also called for a march towards Gaw Kadal to hold a public meeting on Monday.

In 1990, over 50 civilians were martyred after the Indian Central Reserve Police Force troops resorted to indiscriminate firing on demonstrators at Gaw Kadal.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan called for an early establishment of an inquiry commission to investigate human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir as suggested by the United Nations.

He was talking to President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Maria Fernanda Espinosa who called on him in Islamabad.

The prime minister drew the attention of the president UNGA to the massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir that have been documented in the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights report of June 2018.

