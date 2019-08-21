Actor Yasir Hussain condmened Pakistani celebrities who choose to stay silent on the grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir because they fear losing Indian fan base.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old actor said that many Pakistani celebs are deliberately not speaking up on the situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 by India due to vested interests of securing their fans across the border.

The Lahore Se Aagey actor shared that he and Sami Khan had earlier worked in an Indian film with Om Puri which was a joint venture of both countries and he had a good time there. Speaking of the love for Pakistani actors in India, he said “Whenever we interacted with people there, they would ask me if I have met Fawad Khan which gives enough proof that there is so much fan following of Pakistani artists in India.” He called out Bollywood for banning Pakistani artists whenever they feel like .

“I myself belong to Azad Kashmir. Since childhood, I have been hearing about unabated brutalities in occupied Jammu & Kashmir which is not far away from my village in Azad Kashmir,” he further added.

He expressed his disappointment over those artists who want to save their Indian fan following. “I don’t think any of Pakistan’s artist should even think for a moment about losing their fan base at this crucial moment, because they are Pakistani artists and have gained fame from their home country only.” said Hussain.

“They had worked here which is why India saw them in the first place, so if they lose their fan base that doesn’t matter, what matters is that Kashmiri brothers and sisters shouldn’t be killed, this is the most important thing at the moment.”

Hussain reiterated that he will continue to highlight the Kashmir issue till his last breath.

