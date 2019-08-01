Yasir Hussain clarifies these pictures are from his ‘baat pakki’ not engagement

Actor Yasir Hussain clarified that he didn’t get engaged to his ladylove Iqra Aziz in February putting rest to rumours that the couple got engaged way before the public proposal at an award function.

The Shaadi Mubarak Ho actor took to his Instagram and stated that the pictures circulating on the internet are from his ‘baat pakki’ event from February and not from the couple’s engagement.

“This picture is from our Baat Pakki event back in February. Usually, exchange of rings as engagement is considered as an engagement, so I did that in in front of everyone. But since, you guys have began to study my life as a subject, it reflects on how much time you all have,” he wrote.

A traditional baat pakki refers to a ceremony which entails the two families finalizing the arrangement of the marriage and doesn’t involve exchange of rings.

Pictures of the couple from the said event went viral on Wednesday when Iqra’s elder sister shared a post on social media to congratulate her on her new beginning.

Fans started suspecting the proposal at an award show where the Baaji actor went down on his knees taking the Qurban actress and the audience by surprise.

Yasir reiterated that the award show proposal was legit. “Iqra was surprised at the award ceremony because she did not know that I will present the ring to her in front of an immense crowd,” he said.

Actor Asad Siddiqui also stepped in to support his friends and requested people to just ignore and move on if they can’t be happy in someone’s happiness. He shared another picture with the couple and wrote “This picture is from a private event we did to celebrate.”

