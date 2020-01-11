Yasir Hussain wows Iqra Aziz with his cooking on honeymoon

The much-talked about celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are currently on their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.

The newly weds are keeping their fans updated by sharing snippets and pictures on social media.

The actor left no stone unturned to make his wife feel at home even while being away from the country. He made Pakistani food.

The Jhooti actress’ latest Instagram post reveals that she is impressed with her husband’s cooking skills as he cooked pulao on their honeymoon.

“Only he can cook Pakistani food in Sri Lanka. Love you Yasir Hussain. SO PROUD TO BE YOUR WIFE👫,” she wrote.

The Baaji actor also shared a BTS video of him chopping vegetables and said use fresh garlic and ginger always to enhance taste as advised by his mother.

The couple also shared an adorable TikTok video earlier grooving to the tunes of Tere Mere Hoton Pe.

