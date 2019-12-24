Yasir Hussain shares adorable Mehndi video with Iqra Aziz   

Finally, the events that would lead to the much-anticipated year-ending marriage have begun as Yasir Hussain shared a cute video of him with Iqra Aziz in Mehndi dresses.

View this post on Instagram one two 3 GO #iqyasirdaviyah A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:10am PST

The actor-turned-writer and entertainer was dressed in a white colour shalwar kameez suit while the actress- who gave many hit dramas of the industry- was looking gorgeous in the traditional Mehndi dress of yellow-colour.

Mehndi stain could be seen applied on the palms, face and dress of the couple, a tradition in South Asia that is followed during the event.

The short video depicts the duo in a pleasant mode, with Yasir Hussain pinching Iqra’s cheek as she smiles looking towards him during the event.

The fans have blessed the couple for a happy life after marriage.

Earlier, on December 17, the crowd-favourite couple of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have finally confirmed their wedding date with a hilarious invitation card.

Rumours were doing rounds on social media that the couple whose public engagement at an award function went viral, will be getting married this year.

