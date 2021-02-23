Yasir Hussain reveals the name of an uninvited guest at his wedding

Yasir Hussain, known for his straightforward antics, took it up several notches in a recent interview with Vasay Chaudhry, revealing names of people that attended his 2019 wedding to Iqra Aziz uninvited!

Talking to Chaudhry about his wedding guest list back in December 2019, Hussain shared that while the couple had invited roughly 170 people, more than 200 showed up!

“I had decided that I’ll call only those who are my friends and who live in the same city,” said Yasir Hussain, adding that the card being on social media meant that everybody was informed regardless.

When asked who the extra 30+ people who showed up uninvited were, Hussain revealed one name from the industry: “Nausheen Shah,” he said, cracking up right after.

When asked if any other industry peer attended the wedding without an invite, Yasir Hussain clarified that she was the only one, adding, “Buhat hansi arahi hai! (I feel like laughing!).”

Can you say ‘awkward’!

He didn’t stop there either… Upon the insistence of Chaudhry, Hussain divulged more details about Shah’s attendance. When asked whether he liked any of her Instagram posts from his wedding, Yasir Hussain revealed, “The funny part is, she got the most pictures clicked!”

Right after, he did make an effort to redeem himself by trying to change the topic. “Nausheen is a great girl and she does great work. Personally, I am a big fan of her style!” he said.

