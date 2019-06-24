I am sure who I am getting married to, maybe she isn’t: Yasir Hussain

Actor Yasir Hussain opened up about his marriage plans on the show Har Lamha Purjosh and said marriage is on the cards.

When asked about his marriage plans and who is the bride-to be by host Waseem Badami, the actor said he plans to get married soon but let’s see how things work out. “Usually people have someone in mind when it comes to marriage but let’s see.”

Although he was reluctant to spill the beans but he later revealed “I’m sure who I am getting married to, maybe she is not.”

The Shaadi Mubarak Ho actor who is known to be surrounded by controversies also shared his views on whether his jokes are offensive and if he overstepped when he made remarks about actress Hania Amir’s acne.

The actor said that “The type of comedy we have seen is of legends like Anwar Maqsood, Moin Akhtar and Umer Shareef. If you see their shows, you’ll feel they were all racist but that’s not the case.”

He remarked that Oscars also witnesses such sort of comedy, it’s just that we can’t take it. “We can wear backless at award shows but can’t take Oscar-level comedy,” the blunt actor remarked.

Yasir also said that people including celebrities often jump on the bandwagon if something is trending to get fame. He will be making a cameo appearance in upcoming film Baaji.

