Yasir Hussain wants to make as much money as Mehwish Hayat

Prominent Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat, a strong advocate of equal pay for both genders, recently spoke against gender pay gap in the showbiz industry.

The film star said that both male and female actors should be paid equally and her statement was carried by many publications.

Following this, Jhooti actor Yasir Hussain took to Instagram stories to share Mehwish’s statement and expressed his wish to make as much money as the actress.

“Kassh Aisa ho jaye k mujhe tum jitne paise milen. Ya Allah is dua ko Qubook farma Ameen ( I wish i also get paid as much as you do)”, he wrote.

The starlet shared his post and hopes Yasir’s wish comes true.

Comments

comments