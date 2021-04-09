Yasir Hussain celebrates ‘powerful’ Iqra Aziz and her mother

If there’s one thing Yasir Hussain is better at than landing himself in controversies, it is showering love on his wife Iqra Aziz.

In his latest show of love for Iqra, the comedian took to Instagram to share a picture of Iqra in the driving seat of her new car, with her mother Asiya Aziz, who is known for being Pakistan’s first female Careem driver.

“My beautiful wife @iiqraaziz with her proud mother Asiya Aziz (Pakistan’s first female Careem driver) sitting in her daughter’s new car MASHALLAH,” he captioned the picture.

That’s not all. Yasir went on to add that powerful women like Iqra and her mother have a special kind of glow on their faces and we couldn’t agree more!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

Yasir then slammed men who restrict their mothers, wives, and sisters from working or pursuing their dreams, writing, “Apni maon behno betiyon aur BV ko rokny waly insecure hoty hain, mard nahi (Those who restrict their mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives aren’t men, they are insecure.)”

Despite his slippery reputation and penchant for drama, Yasir has always stood by loving his wife and supporting her. Earlier, he also shared a video of himself cooking up a treat for Iqra. “It’s not necessary that only your wife should cook you breakfast. You can also treat her,” he had captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

Kudos to Yasir and Iqra for promoting a healthy, loving relationship!

