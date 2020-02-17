Yasir Hussain is all praise for his wife Iqra Aziz

Popular celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, never shy away from showing their love and admiration for each other.

Recently, the Baaji actor took to social media to praise his wife. The starlet wore her late mother-in-law’s saree for an outing.

“Apni marhooma saas ki Sari 🥻 pehen k aap ne mera dil jeet lia. Iqra Aziz, love you. [You have won my heart by wearing your late mother-in-law’s saree. Love you Iqra Aziz,” he wrote on Instagram.

Iqra stunned in the plain white saree and paired it up with traditional jewelry for the dinner.

The actress shared on Instagram: “I wanted to surprise my husband by wearing his mother’s saree♥️ And I think I succeeded in making him happy.”

The wedding dinner was hosted by designer Nomi Ansari for the couple who tied the knot in December. Celebrities including Momal Sheikh, Ushna Shah and Ali Rehman Khan were in attendance too.

The newlyweds thanked the designer for a wonderful evening with lovely friends and delicious food.

