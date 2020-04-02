Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Yasir Hussain shares hilarious video to preach social distancing

Yasir Hussain

Renowned actor Yasir Hussain shared a funny video on social media to preach social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The actor used a filter that shows him dancing in a quirky costume and posted the video on Instagram.

He said that he can go out after wearing a mask but he won’t until and unless its an emergency. He urged fans to take care of cleanliness and stay at home.

Many celebrities have turned to social media to share how are they keeping themselves busy and entertained in quarantine.

Earlier, the actor was spotted braiding her wife Iqra Aziz’s hair. The photo took the internet by storm and fans appreciated the gesture.

He is currently starring in ARY Digital’s Jhooti alongside Iqra Aziz and Ahmed Butt.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Sajal Ali shares an emotional photo from her wedding

Lifestyle

US kids stuck at home embrace online exercise classes

Lifestyle

Harry and Meghan Markle in search of a big break in Hollywood

Lifestyle

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during virus shutdown


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close