Yasir Hussain shares hilarious video to preach social distancing

Renowned actor Yasir Hussain shared a funny video on social media to preach social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The actor used a filter that shows him dancing in a quirky costume and posted the video on Instagram.

He said that he can go out after wearing a mask but he won’t until and unless its an emergency. He urged fans to take care of cleanliness and stay at home.

Many celebrities have turned to social media to share how are they keeping themselves busy and entertained in quarantine.

Earlier, the actor was spotted braiding her wife Iqra Aziz’s hair. The photo took the internet by storm and fans appreciated the gesture.

He is currently starring in ARY Digital’s Jhooti alongside Iqra Aziz and Ahmed Butt.

