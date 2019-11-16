Yasir Hussain urges fans to quit smoking

Actor Yasir Hussain wants people to quit smoking by revealing his own experiences of losing his father to the habit.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote “This is my father, today is his 12th death anniversary. He had only one bad habit and that can be seen in the picture.”

The Baaji actor shared with his followers that his father died of lung cancer. “You should also tell your loved ones to stay away from smoking,” Yasir added.

Earlier, singer Mustafa Zahid also made a point to ask his followers to quit smoking and never let their parents do it either following the death of his father.

According to the World Health Organization, tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year. More than 7 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while around 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.

Comments

comments