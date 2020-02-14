There is no single day for love: Yasir Hussain

Much loved celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz never shy away from showing their love and admiration for each other.

Although the Baaji actor believes there’s no one day to celebrate love but he took to Instagram on valentine’s day to post a loved-up photo with his wife.

“Mohabbat ka koi aik din toh hota nahi is liye @iiqraaziz aap ko Mohabbat bhari zindagi mubarak ho (There is no single day for love, therefore, I wish you a love and affection filled entire life Iqra Aziz),” he wrote with a love emoji.

The Jhooti actress also took to social media and shared that her beau gifted her a new gadget. “My Husband gifted me a new phone and I just can’t stop making weird slomo [slow motion] videos.”

Earlier, speaking about marital bliss, Iqra said she is blessed to have Yasir and he is a very supportive husband.

The lovebirds tied the knot on December 28, 2019.

