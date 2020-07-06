Yasir Nawaz highlights plight of restaurant workers amid pandemic

Prominent actor Yasir Nawaz recently took to social media to highlight how people who are connected to restaurant businesses are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants across the country have been shut down since almost four months now and are only open for takeaway or home delivery.

Taking to Instagram, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actor wrote “This should be sorted now!!! Four months down approx 2.5 million people connected to restaurant businesses in Pakistan and more of a lower staff survive on daily tips.”

“A lot of cafes are closed down permanently which means a lot of people have already lost their jobs,” he added.

Nawaz urged the government to look into it.

