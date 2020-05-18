Yasir Shah blessed with a baby girl

Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah took to social media on Monday to announce that he welcomed another baby.

Sharing a picture of his new born child, the leg-spinner tweeted “Alhamdulillah Allah bless me another little angel.”

Alkhamdulillah Allah bless me another little angel pic.twitter.com/iRpOUULt0V — Yasir Shah (@Shah64Y) May 18, 2020

Many fans as well as fellow cricketers Ahmad Shahzad, Umar Gul, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan and Bilawal Bhatti extended congratulatory messages on the arrival of his little angel.

The cricketer ringed in his 34th birthday on May 2.

Shah, one of the central figures in the Pakistan Test side, was has been placed in Category B as Pakistan Cricket Board announced men’s central contract list for 2020-21 on May 13.

