Dr. Yasmeen directs district administration to monitor anti-dengue drive

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid here on Wednesday directed the district administration to personally monitor the anti-dengue activities instead of depending facts and figures being provided by the hospitals, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, Dr. Yasmeen instructed the district administration to increase anti-dengue activities across the province.

She said that measures should be taken for the reduction of CBC test fee in private labs besides providing the same facility in all public sector hospitals free of cost.

The minister warned of strict action against concerned officers for showing criminal negligence in anti-dengue campaign.

Expressing great concerns over the increase of dengue patients, she said that all districts should send request to the health department for conducting third-party evaluation report.

Private hospitals have also been directed to report health department regarding dengue cases, read the statement. She said that ICUs have been allocated for the dengue patients in every government hospitals of Punjab.

Read More: As many as 1299 dengue patients reported in Punjab this year: DG health

Earlier on September 12, Director General (DG) Health Punjab had said as many as 1299 patients had been infected with dengue virus this year, so far.

As per details, the number of dengue patients were rapidly increasing in Punjab and two people had also succumbed to this deadly virus in the province.

During the last 24 hours, 130 people had been tested positive with the dengue virus from which 60 people belonged to Rawalpindi and 58 were residents of Islamabad, DG health had said in his report.

