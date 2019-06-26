Dr. Yasmeen Rashid orders HIV screening of inmates in Punjab  

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday directed to conduct HIV screening tests of every prisoner in all the 41 prisons in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting in connection with eradication of HIV, AIDS, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that rehabilitation centers should be established in all prisons of the province.

In a statement issued from Directorate General Public Relations Punjab, she said, “Prisoners with having HIV AIDS and TB must be facilitated in separate barracks.” The minister further said that services of psychologists were very important for the patients of HIV AIDS and hepatitis.

On the occasion, Dr. Yasmeen said that strict action against quacks must be ensured in all districts and added that she would suggest taskforce on drug addiction.

The minister further said that comprehensive awareness campaign would be launched in all educational institutions.

She said that registered HIV patients had the free facility of medicines and treatment and added that Punjab AIDS control program was running 18 treatment centres in the province.

The minister further said that health department Punjab was arranging awareness walks, dramas, posters competitions in educational institutions and training of health professionals and added that barbers and beauty parlours were being registered from all over the province.

