Govt taking steps for treatment of those with Alzheimer’s and dementia: Yasmeen

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid says all-out facilities will be provided to the patients of Alzheimer’s and dementia in the province.

Addressing a seminar in connection with ‘World Alzheimer’s Day’ today, she said the government is taking serious measures for the medication of Alzheimer and dementia patients.

Read More: Another Congo case surfaces in Karachi

She said a national dementia strategy will be evolved for the treatment of Alzheimer’s patients.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on September 19 took strict notice of unavailability of free of cost medicines for cancer patients and sought a report from the concerned officials.

Read More: KMC to launch fumigation campaign in Karachi today

According to a statement issued by Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, Dr. Yasmeen said that no compromise will be made on the provision of free medicines to the deserving cancer patients.

She said that provision of free drugs to the cancer patients will be ensured at any cost and added that the Punjab Health Department will continue its project of providing free of cost medicines to the deserving cancer patients.

Comments

comments