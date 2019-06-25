Dr. Yasmeen Rashid inaugurates free mobile health unit in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday inaugurated free mobile health unit in Lahore.

According to a statement released from Director General Public Relations Punjab, approximately two lakhs people could avail free medical facility from this free mobile unit.

On the occasion, Yasmeen Rashid said that non-availability of resources in the locality was the failure of the past government and added that they were trying to solve the public issues on their doorstep.

She said that the residents could avail free facility of X-ray, ultrasound, all blood tests, ECG, oxygen and medicines from this health unit.

Special persons and registered workers in social security would also be facilitated with Sehat Insaf Card, the minister added.

Yasmin Rashid said, “We will fulfill all commitments with public under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.” Tax of public will be hundred percent utilized on public, she concluded.

Read More: Punjab introduces free mobile healthcare facilities for rural areas

Earlier on March 28, Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had announced that free mobile medical delivery unit (FMMDU) would provide free-of-cost medical facilities to 300 to 400 patients of far-flung areas on a daily basis.

Inaugurating the FMMDU at at Gaushala Band Road today, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had said that male and female doctors would be available for patients at the FMMDU. She had said that patients could get first aid and all the facilities of general OPD at the FMMDU.

