Dr Yasmin directs to finalize arrangements for anti-dengue conference in Lahore   

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has directed the Primary Secondary Healthcare Department to finalize the arrangements for the International Anti-Dengue Conference 2020 in Lahore next week, ARY News reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Thursday, Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed the agenda, issues and other arrangements of the International Conference.

She said all out efforts must be made to make it a successful event. The minister said Punjab will learn best practices from other countries battling Dengue. International experts on virology, public health, epidemiology and virology will participate and interact with local experts about the latest research.

Experts from Public and private universities, related organizations, other stakeholders as well as prominent figures from all walks of life will attend the Conference.

She directed that local experts must be engaged in discussions over clinical management so that Punjab can devise its strategy accordingly.

Joint strategies with other countries of the region facing dengue epidemic will also be finalized in the Conference, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said and emphasized that local institutions engaged in research may also be invited in the conference.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman, DG Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jehangir, Director CDC Dr. Shahnaz Naeem, PITB and others.

