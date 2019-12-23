Yasmin Rashid reviews arrangements for int’l anti-dengue conference in Lahore    

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has directed best possible arrangements for ‘International Anti-Dengue Conference-2020’ to be held in Lahore in the second week of January-2020, ARY News reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Monday, Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed that best possible arrangements for the local and international participants must be made.

In a statement issued by the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), the minister said Punjab will learn best practices from other countries battling dengue. International experts on public health, epidemiology and virology will participate and interact with local experts about the latest developments.

She maintained that experts from public and private universities, related organizations, other stakeholders as well as prominent figures from all walks of life will attend the conference.

The minister directed that local experts must be engaged in group discussions with the international experts so that Punjab can devise its strategy accordingly. Cooperation and joint strategies with other countries facing dengue epidemic will also be discussed.

Yasmin Rashidan also emphasized that local institutions engaged in research may also be invited in the conference.

During the meeting, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Dept. Capt (retd) Usman shared the details of the guests, topics and arrangements of the Conference.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, DG Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jehangir and others.

