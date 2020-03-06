LAHORE: With six confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan, the Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday advised people to avoid shaking hands in order to stop spreading of coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan the provincial health minister said that people should take protective measures and try avoiding shaking hands.

“Saying hello to another person with a smile will be considered as a handshake” she explained, adding that the three hospitals are ready in Punjab to deal with coronavirus. Yasmin Rashid said that isolation wards have been set up in 36 districts for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

“Wash your hands several times thoroughly and avoid touching the face. Coronavirus is a viral infection and there is no treatment for viral infections.

Commenting over the question of wearing maks mandatory to avoid the deadly novel coronavirus, She said, “It is not necessary for everyone to wear masks,” and added that people who are facing viral infections should wear masks only.

“Coronavirus has spread to 82 countries and more than 80,000 people are infected with coronavirus so far but the good news is 50,000 have recovered from the deadly virus.

She said that there are only six confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan thus far with 3 from Karachi, two cases reported in Islamabad and one from Gilgit Baltistan. Yasmin Rashid said that over 3000 people came back to Punjab from virus cit countries out of which 2700 have been screened.

Meanwhile, China reported 30 more deaths from the new coronavirus outbreak on Friday, with fresh infections rising for a second straight day and 16 new cases imported from overseas.

In total 3,042 people have died from the disease in China, the National Health Commission said, with another 143 cases, up from 139 in the previous day.

China still accounts for the majority of cases and deaths, but infections are now rising faster abroad, with South Korea, Iran and Italy emerging as major hotspots.

