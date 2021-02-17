Govt decides to provide free medicines to AIDS patients: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the government has decided to provide free medicines to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) patients, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

“Timely diagnosis and treatment could help in overcoming AIDS in any patient,” the provincial health minister said. She stressed upon the need to improve the testing process but said that they could not conduct the test of anyone without their approval.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that currently over 11,000 patients are being treated for the deadly disease and the government has decided to provide them with free medicines.

She further said that the government has also issued Insaf Medicine Card to further facilitate the patients.

Read More: HIV/AIDS spreading fast in five districts of Punjab

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the epidemic claimed more than 35 million lives so far. HIV cannot be treated. However, it can be controlled through effective antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and help prevent transmission in order for people to enjoy healthy, long and productive lives.

According to doctors and professionals, there are three main ways to contract AIDS i.e. having unprotected sex, sharing needles and via mother-to-child-transmission.

World AIDS Day is observed every year on December 01, with an aim to create awareness about HIV/AIDS and express solidarity with people living with the pandemic.

Read More: Is COVID-19 a combination of SARS and AIDS?

The day is an opportunity for public and private partners to spread awareness about the status of the pandemic and encourage progress in HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and care around the world.

Comments

comments