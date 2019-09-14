Yasmin Rashid briefs PM Imran about health sector

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Saturday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Dr. Yasmin Rashid apprised the prime minister about the steps being taken to improve the health sector in Punjab.

PM Imran chaired an important meeting in Islamabad on providing better health facilities to people.

Federal, KP Ministers along with secretaries also attended a meeting and briefed Prime Minister on initiatives taken by their respective ministries.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar has directed health officials to launch anti-dengue drive for the total eradication of the pandemic.

In his message from Saudi Arabia, he advised the officials of the concerned departments to remain in fields and closely monitor the performance of the anti-dengue teams.

