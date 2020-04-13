Yasmin Rashid favours extending coronavirus lockdown in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has showed favour for an extension of coronavirus lockdown across the province as the restrictions were giving positive results, ARY News reported on Monday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid made the statement while talking to ARY News programme “Off The Record”.

The provincial health minister suggested that the lockdown should be continued for some period, at least in the areas declared as hotspots of the virus to contain the pandemic. She admitted getting positive results of lockdown as the virus is widely spreading among citizens.

She expressed her views that it would be easy to administer hospitals with low arrivals of the patients. The health authorities have increased the testing capability of COVID-19 and more people with such infections will be headed towards the hospitals.

Dr Yasmin Rashid predicted that the coming week would be difficult for Punjab, however, the clear situation will arise very soon. She added that the patients were also recovery in large numbers as much as they were brought to the medical facilities for being quarantined.

The health minister said that the Punjab government has recommended for the continuation of lockdown and social distancing measures to eliminate the virus, however, such restrictions must not affect food supplies at any cost.

Punjab has the highest number of coronavirus infections up to 2,672 as compared to the other parts of the country.

The provincial government has already commenced aggressive testing to trace out COVID-19 patients, whereas, many areas of Punjab’s capital Lahore were put under partial or complete lockdown amid rising cases of coronavirus.

It emerged earlier on April 11 that over 10 localities in Lahore were put under lockdown due to emergence of COVID-19 cases.

According to district administration in the city, few areas of the Saddar locality in the city including Bhatta Chowk, Sikandria Colony, Mughalpura, China Scheme and Shahdara were put under complete lockdown.

Various areas of the Rustam Park and Gulshane-Ravi were also put under complete or partial lockdown due to rising number of the virus cases reported from the localities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore is among the worst affected area in the province and the provincial authorities have taken measures including lockdown and massive testing to identify coronavirus hotspots from the city.

