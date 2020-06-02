Yasmin Rashid responds Fawad Chaudhry over Nawaz Sharif’s health reports

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid responded the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry as he was suspicious about the health reports of the former premier Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Dr Yasmin Rashid in her statement to media said that Fawad Chaudhry should have confidence over the team of Punjab government’s health department. She said that the medical examination reports were taken when the ex-premier was receiving treatment.

The medical examination of the ex-premier Nawaz Sharif was conducted by the health authorities during his treatment here. Dr Rashid detailed that the test reports of Nawaz Sharif had been received from Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) at that time and she also reviewed the examination results by herself along with other doctors.

“On the basis of the previous reports, Nawaz Sharif had been given medical treatment. However, many of his reports are due to arrive from the foreign country as the previously received reports were incomplete. We are already running an investigation into the treatment of Nawaz Sharif and there is no need to initiate a new probe.”

Earlier in the day, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was misled about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health issue.

Speaking on ARY News’ morning show Bakhabar Savera, he said his stance from day one was that the PML-N supreme leader should not go abroad for treatment. A question arises as to whether the findings of Nawaz’s tests conducted in Pakistan were accurate, he maintained.

Either reports of the ex-PM’s tests conducted in Pakistan are inaccurate or those conducted in the UK, Fawad said, renewing his demand for a probe into the medical reports on the basis of which Nawaz Sharif was allowed to fly abroad for treatment.

Nawaz was granted interim bail last year in October after he developed a medical condition in which his blood platelet count kept decreasing. A medical board treating the former premier at Services Hospital Lahore recommended his treatment abroad.

A day earlier, the minister wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that Nawaz Sharif appears to be in good health in a recent leaked photo in which he is seen sitting at a roadside eatery with his grandchildren in the UK capital.

The minister contended that the former premier didn’t share the findings of the tests he underwent in London, which creates the impression that UK labs didn’t verify the ailments he was said to be suffering from.

It appears that facts were twisted to pave the way for Sharif’s travelling abroad under the garb of treatment, he said, calling for an investigation into the test reports of the former premier to ascertain the truth.

