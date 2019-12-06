Yasmin Rashid says better maternal care facilities to reduce mortality rate

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Friday that the provincial authorities have prioritised to improve maternal care facilities in government-run hospitals which will significantly reduce mortality rate, ARY News reported.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, while talking to a delegation comprising health representatives from London and New York, said that it is the government’s top priority to provide basic healthcare facilities to the mothers and newborn children. She said that steps are being taken for the prevention of eye diseases among children.

The provincial health minister was holding a meeting with the delegation led by the Mayo Hospital’s chief executive officer (CEO) Professor Dr Asad Aslam.

During the meeting, Rashid and the delegation members exchanged views on the steps for controlling eye diseases and mother and child care facilities. The delegation members have also apprised the health minister regarding the provision of free medical facilities in different cities of the country.

“We are taking steps for the prevention of eye diseases among children, whereas, it is our top priority to ensure basic healthcare facilities to expectant mothers. We have to ensure the provision of best and modern medical facilities to the mother and child for reducing the mortality rate,” said Yasmin Rashid.

On December 5, Dr Rashid had announced to build a new 500-bed hospital in Sialkot to provide health facilities to people of Punjab.

The provincial health minister announced a decision while addressing the participants of the second convocation of the Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot.

She said the government was making all-out sincere efforts for ensuring the provision of advanced medical facilities to people at the local level. “Effective and positive policies of the government are now bearing fruits,” she said, adding the health sector was improving day by day.

Later, she distributed medals among the brilliant students for their outstanding performance.

Provincial Minister for Special education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, Chairman board of Directors Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Prof Dr Eice Muhammad, Principal KMSMC Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood Rehan, Vice-Chancellor Government College Women University (GCWU) Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar were also present.

