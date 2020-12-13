Yasmin Rashid asks PDM Lahore rally participants to quarantine themselves

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has advised the participants of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Lahore to quarantine themselves at their homes for 14 days, ARY News reported,

The provincial health minister blamed the PDM for endangering the lives and livelihoods of people by holding jalsa in Lahore with coronavirus cases in Punjab on the rise.

“PDM will be held responsible if coronavirus cases increase in Punjab after the rally,” she said in a statement.

“People will never forgive PDM for endangering lives of masses,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties failed to attract public support in Lahore’s public gathering held at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday.

According to police sources, around 8,500 people participated in the Lahore rally, while according to the special branch around 10,000 people attended the PDM’s public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Independent sources told ARY News that 9,000 to 10,000 people were present in the PDM rally held in Lahore.

