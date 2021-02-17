Yasmin Rashid says action being taken against unregistered blood banks

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid announced on Wednesday that strict action is being taken against unregistered blood banks across the province, ARY News reported.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said in a statement that unregistered blood banks will not be allowed to run in any part of the province. She added that strict action will be taken against such blood banks across Punjab.

She said that performance of all blood banks in Punjab is being reviewed, whereas, the government will organise training courses for all haematologists. Secretary Blood Transfusion Authority, Punjab will present a report related to the performance of blood banks.

The Punjab health minister said that recruitments will be made on the vacant positions besides the provision of funds to new regional blood banks. She added that steps are also being taken to ensure registration of all blood banks across Punjab.

