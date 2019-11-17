Yasmin Rashid visits THQ Hospital Kharian

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid paid a sudden visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Kharian today (Sunday).

She inspected the facilities being provided to patients in the hospital, Radio Pakistan reported.

Later, talking to the media, she said all-out facilities including medicines are being provided to patients in the government hospitals.

Yasmin Rashid said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, efforts are afoot to ensure the provision of medication of international standard in the hospitals across the province.

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that the provincial government was taking all-out measures to cope with the menace of dengue.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said, “The ratio of dengue cases have substantially been reduced due to the efforts made by the district administration and other concerned departments.”

According to the statement issued by the ministry, she directed to carry out effective measure for preventing the growth of dengue larva. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that dengue patients were being provided best medical facilities at public sector hospitals in Punjab.

She warned that departmental action will be taken against the officers who provide false facts and figures about dengue cases.

