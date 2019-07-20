Dr. Yasmin announces to revamp Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Saturday announced to revamp Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from Directorate General Public Relations Punjab, Dr. Yasmin said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar have formally given approval of revamping of the blood transfusion authority.”

She said that over 5,000 people benefitted from six anti-hepatitis screening camps during the last three days. The minister thanked to Lab Pakistan for their cooperation with Health Department regarding free anti-hepatitis screening camps.

Giving details, she said, “Hepatitis C has been diagnosed in 327 people where 29 people have been diagnosed the patient of hepatitis B during three-day screening camps.”

Awareness campaign in connection with hepatitis screening is being launched by Punjab Hepatitis Control Program throughout the province.

Earlier on June 21, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was bringing real change in public sector hospital in the province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a new building of Punjab Health Foundation, Dr. Yasmin Rashid had said that past governments had ignored this institution for their political and personal interests.

In a statement issued today, she had said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the current provincial government had made the hospital functional.

