Dr Yasmin urges parents to get children vaccinated against polio

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday urged parents to get their children vaccinated against polio, ARY News reported.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Yasmin Rashid urged the entire nation to ignore false propaganda against polio vaccination and actively participate in the ongoing anti-polio drive across the country.

She urged the religious scholars, media and all stakeholders to help convince people to vaccinate their children against the crippling disease.

The minister underscored the need for countering baseless propaganda against polio vaccine especially on social media.

Read More: Countrywide anti-polio campaign begins today

Earlier in the day, a five-day countrywide anti-polio drive to commence from today (Monday) to immunize over 39.4 million children.

The vaccination drive will continue from February 17-21, while it will be extended to seven days in more sensitive areas, sources had said.

Around 2,65,000 anti-polio workers will participate in the drive across the country. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6.7 million children under the age of five years will be administered vaccine.

Comments

comments