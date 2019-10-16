DR Yasmin warns of strict action against violation of dengue SOPs

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that the provincial government has initiated operation against violators of dengue related standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

Presided over a meeting of cabinet committee at Civil Secretariat, Dr. Yasmin said that investigations were underway against the officers who shoed negligence towards their responsibilities.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, she said that the third-party validation was being done in affected areas while a large number of patients from Islamabad are under treatment in public hospitals in Rawalpindi.

Dr. Yasmin reviews anti-dengue measures in Punjab

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that more than 10,000 sanitary patrol staff has been recruited in Rawalpindi and other districts to ensure cleanliness.

She directed that conduction of zero-period should be ensured in educational institutions to give awareness about dengue.

The minister further said that a visible decrease has been occurred in dengue cases because of accelerated pace of anti-dengue activities in the province.

