YDA demands KP govt to rethink lockdown, implores need for stricter measures

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wing of Young Doctors Association’s (YDA) focal spokesperson has been diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The association speaking on the development said that it was a cause for great concern for doctors and general public that the viruses has started spreading this rapidly.

YDA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded that the provincial government makes the lockdown stricter rather than easing it.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the government has decided to lift the lockdown in phases starting from Saturday.

Briefing the nation about decisions made during today’s meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), he said the decision to lift lockdown has been taken to mitigate the suffering of people.

“The decision has been made due to the suffering of our people,” the premier explained.

