YDA Punjab threatens to protest in favour of their demands

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Sunday called for Punjab-wide protests in favour of their demands, ARY News reported.

As per details, the junior doctors of Lahore initiated token boycott of the OPDs and have called on a meeting tomorrow, to discuss strategy to gear-up their protest.

The YDA is protesting against suspension of Benaizr Bhutto Hospital’s MS Dr Tariq Masood Khan Niazi, and four of their colleagues in Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

Addressing a press conference along with the office-bearers, Punjab YDA President Dr Qasim Awan alleged that government wanted to impose failed system of KP in the province, which is not acceptable to them.

“We will not accept MTI act, will protest if demands were not met,” he continued.

The provincial health secretary had removed Dr Niazi from his post on Monday, February 4th, and had assigned the additional charge of the Medical Superintendent to Dr Samina, a BPS-20 officer.

Niazi was removed from the post under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act 2006 (PEEDA Act 2006) over ‘exhibiting negligence’ in his duties.

The development came weeks after Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat made headlines for allegedly threatening the medical superintendent to send him packing for disobeying his orders with regards to transferring Dr Areeba Abbasi – currently posted at the emergency department of the hospital – to the skin department.

