Year in Review: Top picks from viral stuff in 2018

As we bid farewell to the year 2018, we can say that this year also gave netizens some sweet memories and that they had immense fun.

The year started with a wink from across the border and saw a number of viral videos, memes, trends and challenges.

Here are some of the top picks from viral stuff in 2018!

The Wink!

An 18-year-old girl, a 26 second video and a wink is all it took for the internet to fall in love.

Little did Priya Prakash Varrier knew that her gestures will break the internet like never before and will make her internet’s first crush in the year 2018.



This was not all, then came another teaser!

Our Business Is Our Business… really?

Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ was declared flop from the time netizens saw the trailer as it was full of mistakes and lame dialogues.

Perhaps the lamest got trolled the most!

“Our business is our business, none of your business” was the dialogue that saw Daisy Shah, the actress getting trolled with memes on almost every social media platform.

Here are some of the top memes

*Famous quotes by famous people* – Young entrepreneurs will make a difference in the Indian ecosystem.

*Ratan Tata* – You can’t get into business for the fashion of it.

*Azim Premji* – Our business is our business, none of your business.

*Daisy Shah* — ㅤ ㅤㅤ (@Ladywith_swag) May 18, 2018

The Kiki Challenge

Also known as “In My Feelings challenge”, the Kiki challenge involved jumping out of moving car and dancing alongside it to Drake’s hit “In My Feelings” while the car continues moving.

A large number of netizens posted their videos of attempting the challenge.

The innovation!

It took Hugh Jackman to bring some innovation to the challenge from Australia but only a cow to do it in Karachi!

The failure!

A lot of people failed but this Arab girl’s failure to take the challenge was the most viral thing!

Our very own angry young boy!

Video of Ahmed Shah, a young Pakistani boy, went viral after some people found his angry outbursts in in school cute.

The boy later appeared on ARY Digital’s Morning Show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ and a lot of other television shows.

Apart from these, Momina and Ahad Raza Mir’s rendition of classic song Ko-Ko Korina was trolled badly and song became the most disliked Coke Studio song in the history.

Rare picture of Anushka Sharma at the Red Wedding! pic.twitter.com/GtZ7wSH9z7 — Karan Kapila (@KaranKapila) August 19, 2018

Anushka Sharma’s “Sui Dhaaga” memes, moth memes and PUBG memes too stormed the internet and made people laugh.

