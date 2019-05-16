Yellow Line, Karachi Water Supply projects recommended to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) here on Thursday approved an up gradation project worth Rs. 385 mn for Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and recommended four other projects, including Yellow Line, Karachi water supply and East Bay Expressway of Gwadar port to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The CDWP meeting was held today in Islamabad with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar in the chair.

According to a statement released by the ministry, Ministry of National Health, Services, Regulation and Coordination presented a project “Up-gradation of Gastroenterology Department/Replacement of Equipment for advanced Liver and GI diseases, PIMS, Islamabad” worth Rs. 385.135 million which was approval by the CDWP.

Government of Sindh presented project “Karachi Urban Mobility Project (Yellow Line)” worth Rs. 61436.00 million which was recommended to ECNEC for consideration.

Read More: CDWP recommends three projects worth Rs209.5 bn to ENCEC

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the incumbent government was committed to development of Karachi and the completion of project would provide travelling facilities to the people of the city.

Another important project of the Sindh government “Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) Phase-1” worth Rs. 14729.27 million was also recommended to ECNEC for consideration.

The project would facilitate improve the capacity of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to provide better water and sanitation services to the residents of Karachi and to carry out its routine activities of development, operation and management of waste water treatment infrastructure facilities.

The second project related to transport “Construction of Expressway on East Bay of Gwadar Port (Revised)” worth Rs. 17369.84 million was presented by Ministry of Maritime Affairs which was referred to ECNEC for consideration.

The project envisages construction of 18.981 km four lane divided limited access expressway with embankment for 6 lanes integrating Gwadar Port with the Makran Coastal Highway as well as with its free zone and future container terminals. The length of off-shore section of Expressway is 4.34 Km and on-shore section is 14.641 Km.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government presented a project “KP Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project” worth Rs. 30048.747 million which was recommended to ECNEC for consideration.

The project aims to improve performance of the farm level irrigation delivery system and reduce water waste.

Two position papers ‘Construction of Delay Action Dams in Balochistan-Package III’ and ‘Lahore Garment City’ worth Rs. 716.63 million were also considered. Both were accorded approval for further processing.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting.

Comments

comments