Yemen now fighting epidemic of dengue fever: Red Cross

Yemen is now grappling with an epidemic of dengue fever, adding to its woes of war and cholera, the Red Cross said Monday.

While UN officials recently said the intensity of the war has eased, Yemen still faces a very dire humanitarian situation, said Robert Mardini, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross’s delegation at the UN.

“We have been recently extremely worried and concerned by reports of dengue outbreak, in addition to cholera,” Mardini told a gathering of journalists.

More than 3,500 people have reportedly come down with dengue fever and in the city of Hodeida 50 are thought to have died from late October to early November, he added.

In that region of Yemen more than 2,000 people are infected with dengue and close to 3,000 suffer from malaria, Mardini added.

“It is a big challenge to be able to control this epidemic,” the official said.

Dengue fever is transmitted mainly by mosquitos that breed in stagnant water.

