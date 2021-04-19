Yemeni-conjoined-twins-to-shortly-fly-to-Riyadh-for-medical-examination

RIYADH: The Yemeni conjoined twins “Yousuf and Yassin” are all set to finally get the necessary medical examinations they need after King Salman ordered their direct transfer from Yemen to Riyadh for the possibility of separation surgery.

King Salman ordered a speedy transfer for the twins and their parents, the General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and renowned pediatric surgeon Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Al-Rabiah said.

The conjoined twins are expected to arrive within the next few days, state news agency reported late last week.

King Salman has previously ordered the transfer of conjoined twins from Mauritania to travel to Saudi Arabia to separate them, according to the local media reportage.

Their father, who accompanied them, said the procedures for transferring the twins to Riyadh were carried out easily.

