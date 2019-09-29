Yet another sewerage line found ‘deliberately’ clogged in Clifton

KARACHI: In what was described as an act of sabotage, a sewerage line in Karachi’s upscale area of Clifton was found clogged with clothes on Sunday, ARY News reported.

A Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) spokesperson said pieces of clothes were removed from the sewerage line in Clifton’s Block 4, which was deliberately blocked by some saboteurs.

Upon receiving a complaint from residents of the area, KWSB workers reached there and began efforts to unclog the line.

It was when they dug up and cut a section of the underground sewerage line at a point to check for the blockage that they discovered pieces of clothes stuffed in it to block drainage of water, the spokesperson said.

Sewerage complaint received from F/3/B Block-4, opp Amir khusro park. KWSB workers found blockage in line. They excavated pit on sewer line & found it fully blocked with clothes. Video shows clothes coming out from sewer line and area is inundated. This is how gutters are choked pic.twitter.com/bIh8xYoKEJ — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) September 29, 2019

He said sewage overflowed onto the streets due to the blockage, causing hardships to denizens.

Previously, the gutters at two main roads of Karachi were filled with stones and boulders to stop water drainage from sewerage line, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board had said in a report.

The chief minister directed Commissioner Karachi to arrest the gang involved in the practice of sabotage with the help of CCTV footage.

Managing Director of the board informed Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a report that the main-holes at Shara-e-Faisal and Fatima Jinnah Road were deliberately filled with rocks to stop drainage of water.

“It was due to these stones that water is erupting out of the main-holes and spreading at roads,” the report said. “The hold gang will be exposed if one of the perpetrators will be nabbed,’ the chief minister said.

Chief Minister Shah also directed for filing criminals cases against the gang.

“The so-called owners and friends of Karachi are on forefront in enmity with citizens,” Murad Ali Shah said.

The chief minister also requested citizens to point out the gang involved in choking sewerage lines and main-holes in the city.

