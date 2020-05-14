LAHORE: The Balochistan government has issued a notification reminding people of a ban on religious gatherings in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant the province will see no Youm-e-Ali processions on Friday.

The processions are held on the 21st of the fasting month of Ramadan to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).

According to a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, all sorts of religious gatherings are already banned across the province in the wake of the pandemic, therefore, Youm-e-Ali processions be avoided.

The Punjab government has also banned Youm-e-Ali processions across the province.

The Punjab home department said Youm-e-Ali processions have been banned in the province. However, indoor majalis can be held with strict adherence to the SOPs agreed upon between the federal government and religious leaders and scholars.

