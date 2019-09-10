KARACHI: Youm-e-Ashur, 10th of Muharram, was observed with religious fervour and solemnity across Pakistan amid foolproof security on Tuesday to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala, ARY News reported.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

Taazia and Zuljanah processions were taken out in all cities and towns of the country today in memory of martyrs of Karbala.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

PUNJAB

In Rawalpindi, the central procession of Ashura emerged from Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain, which culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated route.

Strict security measures were in place to ensure peace and security. Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras had also been installed to check the entry and exit of people at various points.

The Metro bus service remain closed on Tuesday in view of security measures regarding Youm-e-Ashur.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, main Shabeeh e Zuljinah procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate of Old Walled City near midnight last night.

The main procession concluded at Karbala Gamay Shah after passing through its traditional routes amid foolproof security arrangements.

Various facilities including Rescuee-1122 service along with availability of medical facilities had also been ensured.

SINDH

Thousands of mourners from across Sindh paid homage to the martyrs of Karbala today.

In Karachi, main procession was taken out from Nishtar parak which after passing through Peoples Chowrangi, Saddar dawa Khana and Bolten market culminated at the Imam Bargah Hussenian Iraniana Kharadar.

Strict security measures were taken on the occasion. There is ban on pillion riding in the city whereas cellular services partially suspended in some areas of the city.

In Hyderabad, the main procession began from Qadam Gah Mola Ali Gari Khata area of Hyderabad which culminated at Karbala Dadan Shah where a Sham-e-Ghareeban will be held.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

In Peshawar, the main Alam and Zul jinnah procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Agha Syed Ali shah Qissa Khawani Bazaar this morning.

Fourteen other processions were taken out from different Imam Bargahs which joined the main procession.

The procession after passing through its traditional routes terminated at its starting point in the evening peacefully.

Similar processions of Tazia and Zuljinah were also taken out in Hangu, Parachinar, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

Strict security measures were taken to ensure peaceful atmosphere on the occasion of Yome-e-Ashoor.

More than eighteen thousand personnel of police and other law enforcing agencies were deployed in different parts of the province to ensure peaceful atmosphere on the occasion of Ashoora-e-Muharram.

Aerial surveillance of the procession routes was also being carried out.

Mobile service has been suspended in Peshawar city to avoid any untoward incident.

Balochistan

The main mourning procession of Alam, Tazia and Zuljinah was taken out from Punjabi Imambargah Marriabad in Quetta city which after passing through its conventional routes will conclude at this very point after Maghrib Prayers in the evening.

Similarly, Sham-e-Gareeban will be held at each and every Imambargah tonight during which the philosophy of Martyrdom embraced by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions will be highlighted.

GILGIT-BALTISTAN

In Gilgit, the main procession started from Central Imamia Mosque and after passing through traditional routes culminated at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the Imamia Council, in its resolution, expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and condemned the Indian atrocities on them.

The council also appreciated the Gilgit Baltistan administration for making the elaborate security arrangements to ensure protection of all processions.

Every year, this day is observed on 10th of Muharram to commemorate the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions at Karbala to uphold the truth.

