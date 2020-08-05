Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed today (Wednesday) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of the one-year military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

One minute silence was observed across the country at 10:00 am. The traffic across the country also came to a halt for one minute.

A host of events have been arranged in order to denounce the Indian unilateral illegal actions against Kashmiri people as well as the atrocities being carried out by the Indian forces in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing Youm-e-Istehsal to denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step, which India took on this day last year to strip the IIOJK of its special status.

On this day, the whole nation will give a message to their Kashmiri brethren that they are not alone rather the people of Pakistan will always support their struggle for freedom.

On the 5th August 2019, the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the Modi government.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today to show solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal.

Pakistan yesterday issued its new political map incorporating occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a televised address, PM Imran said the new map supports the principled stance of the people of Pakistan as well as the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir about the Kashmir issue.

