Young blogger recreates photos of Pakistani stars

A five-year-old blogger and her brother has won the hearts of Pakistani celebrities by recreating their photos.

The sibling duo, who hails from Albania, shares these photos on their Instagram account and have been praised by the stars themselves whose photos they recreate.

The young girl’s name is Emila and social media users call her the queen of copying celebs. She takes into account all details from clothes to poses.

Emila has created photos of much-loved Pakistani couples including Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly, Alizey Shah and Noman Sami, Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui as well as Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt.

The Parey Hut Love actress Zara showered love on the young blogger for recreating her and her husband’s photo.

Actor Noman Sami was all praise for Emila’s talent as well.

