Lahore man to pretend young friend was kidnapped confessed to killing him

LAHORE: The police have arrested the alleged murderer of a 16-year-old friend whose body the police have now recovered on the information elicited from the detained suspect, ARY News reported on Thursday

The suspect who has now confessed to killing his ‘friend’, earlier pretended the 16-year-old was kidnapped and misguided authorities and the deceased’s family since he had been missing, the police confirmed.

According to the details so far divulged to the media, the alleged killer, a 19-year-old man himself, killed his friend and dumped his body in the wild bushes near Rohi Nala area of Lahore.

The police and aggrieved family who had been looking for the missing teen found the body upon revelations by the alleged killer.

Police have now arrested the suspect and lodged the case against him.

READ: Operation to continue till arrest of suspects in Mehar triple murder case: IG Sindh

Separately in Sindh province, the Inspector General Mushtaque Mahar warned earlier today of strict actions against the personnel over failure to arrest absconders accused in the Mehar triple murder case.

According to Sindh Police spokesperson, IGP Mahar arrived today at the relevant town and met with the heirs of the deceased. He assured the family of the provision of justice and showed displeasure over the non-arrest of the accused.

The police conducted search operations to arrest Ghulam Murtaza and Zulfiqar Chandio, but the accused safely fled the area after receiving prior information about the operation, the statement released by the Sindh police spokesperson read.

